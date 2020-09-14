No option but to lease airport to AEL: Centre

Files affidavit in HC in response to State’s plea

The Centre has no option but to proceed with the grant of lease/ concession on the right of operation, management and development of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani Enterprises Ltd., the highest bidder, as the bid by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), did not fall within parameters of the Right of First Refusal, according to an affidavit filed in the High Court.

In an affidavit, the Centre said allowing the KSIDC to match the bid amount of the highest bidder after the completion of the bidding process would have amounted to violation of the whole exercise.

The Centre said that it had approved the grant of lease/concession subject to the security clearance from the National Security Agency.

In airport’s interest

In fact, the decision taken by the Centre was in the interest of the airport.

The affidavit was filed in the High Court in response to a writ petition filed by the State government challenging the order of the Central government.