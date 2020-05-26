No new COVID-19 case in capital

The State capital heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday with no new COVID-19 cases being reported after witnessing 17 people testing positive for the disease during the last two days.

However, as many as 742 people were placed in quarantine on the day. Currently, 6,181 people were being monitored by the district administration. Eighteen people were admitted to various hospitals with symptoms of the disease.

The City police booked a person for jumping home quarantine. A case was registered by the Poojappura police under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 and the Kerala Public Health Act. The police also registered petty cases against 211 who failed to wear masks in the city.

With the city witnessing a gradual increase in vehicular flow, the police are set to enforce travel guidelines laid down by the government.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) Balram Kumar Upadhyay has said stringent action will be initiated against motorists found violating norms pertaining to travelling in two-wheelers, cars, autorickshaws and other vehicles. Besides suspending the drivers’ licences, the police will also recommend the suspension of the vehicle registrations. Motorcyclists will be required to wear masks as well as helmets.

A total of 134 people entered the State through the Inchivila inter-State border on Tuesday. These included 100 people who came from Tamil Nadu, 27 from Uttar Pradesh, five from Maharashtra, and two from Telangana. As many as 68 people came from COVID-19 red zone areas. While six people were sent to corona care centres, the remaining were permitted to go home.