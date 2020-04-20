No new cases in Pathanamthitta

No new COVID-19 case has been reported from any part of Pathanamthitta on Monday.

Only six persons remain at the isolation wards of the Pathanamthitta General Hospital (5) and at the District Hospital (1) in Kozhencherry as on Monday evening, according to a medical bulletin released by District Collector P.B. Noohu here.

Home quarantine

The Collector said the number of home quarantined persons in the district too had come down, as only nine persons from abroad and 983 came from other States remain in quarantine at their homes in different parts of the district.

This was besides the 20 home quarantined persons who came from Nizamuddin after attending the Tablighi meet, Mr. Noohu said.

The Collector said 69 throat swab samples sent for clinical examination at the Virology Laboratory in Alappuzha too tested negative for the disease on Monday.

A total of 2,848 samples sent from the district were tested negative, while 17 samples tested positive for the virus infection so far, he said.

38 results

The district Health authority was yet to receive the clinical examination result of 38 throat swab samples, Mr. Noohu said.

The Collector said a total of 157 persons, including 11 patients cured of the disease, had got discharged from the isolation wards of various hospitals as on Monday evening.