No new case in capital district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 June 2020 22:34 IST

16 recover, 777 newly under surveillance

No new COVID-19 positive case was reported in the district on Thursday. This is for the first time in almost two weeks that a day has gone by without a single new case being reported in the district.

Sixteen patients also recovered from COVID-19 in the district on Thursday. Meanwhile, 777 people were newly placed under surveillance, even as 585 others completed the observation period without exhibiting symptoms.

As on Thursday, 14,818 persons are under surveillance in the district, of which 13,620 are in home quarantine, the district administration said. As many as 996 people are in coronacare centres and 202 others in hospitals. In all, 66 people, including 30 women, entered the State through the inter-State border check-post at Inchivila. Fifty-seven people arrived from Tamil Nadu, five persons from Karnataka, and four others from Maharashtra.

22 from red zones

Of the total arrivals through Inchivila, 22 people had come from various red zone areas.

Home quarantine was recommended for 20 people in this list, while the remaining two were shifted to institutional quarantine.

The City police have registered cases against 37 people under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, for violation of COVID-19 containment measures. Action was also taken against 146 people who travelled without face masks or failed to wear them properly, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said.