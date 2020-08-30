No let-up in fresh COVID-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram

Amid 408 new cases, 591 recoveries offer solace to capital

Thiruvananthapuram reported 408 COVID-19 cases, most of which have been attributed to local transmission, on Saturday. The rate of recoveries also remained high with as many as 591 persons who were undergoing treatment testing negative for the infection.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during his briefing, said that pandemic situation in the district continued to remain critical. The district administration anticipated a steep hike in cases during the next few weeks.

The rate of local transmission hovered close to 98% with all of the fresh cases, except nine imported ones, being contracted through local contact. Six health workers also tested positive on the day. Among the 399 local transmission cases, the sources of infection of 49 are unknown. These included cases reported from places across the district, including Amaravila, Dhanuvachapuram, Parassala, Balaramapuram, Nemom, Pappanamcode, Thycaud, Kesavadasapuram, Manacaud, Anayara, Powdikonam, Kulathoor, Poonthura, Kadinamkulam, Malayinkeezhu, Peyad and Nedumangad.

Containment zones

The district administration has declared new containment zones at Ayyankali Nagar in Chellamangalam ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Thottumukku and Pulimoodu wards in Tholicode grama panchayat; Kaivankala ward in Kunnathukal grama panchayat; Kadampattukonam ward in Navaikulam grama panchayat; and Govindamangalam ward in Malayinkeezhu grama panchayat.

The areas excluded from the list of containment zones are Thekkada and Ayirooppara wards in Vembayam grama panchayat; Kallippara, Nanniyode and Alumkuzhi wards in Nanniyode grama panchayat; Mudisasthamcode ward in Karakulam grama panchayat; and Kizhakkeppuram ward in Elakamon grama panchayat.

As the city witnessed considerable rush as the public geared up for Onam festivities, the City police cracked down on several commercial outlets that failed to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines. Cases were registered against 18 shops. The police booked 19 people under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020. In all, ₹79,000 was collected as fine on the day.