No let-up in cases in Thiruvananthapuram

110 inmates of Poojappura Central Prison, 28 police personnel among 461 new patients

The capital district’s daily COVID-19 caseload continued to grow unabated with 461 more testing positive for the viral infection on Monday. While the cluster at the Poojappura Central Prison also continued its rapid growth with 110-odd cases being reported on the day, several police officers also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

With three more deaths — those of a 75-year-old woman from Poonthura who died on August 5, a 58-year-old Parassala native and a 42-year-old Muttada native, both died on August 13 — being confirmed as due to COVID-19, the district’s official death toll went up to 37.

As many as 114 persons, including 110 inmates and four prison officials, were diagnosed with the disease when 362 people were tested at the Poojappura Central Prison. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients on the prison premises has grown to 477, including eight jail officials and a doctor. While all the 970 inmates in the prison have been tested, nearly 100 officials have also been subjected to antigen testing. Around 150 more officials will be tested on Tuesday, sources said.

Twenty-eight police personnel were also diagnosed with COVID-19 in the district on Monday. These included personnel attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner, Cantonment Sub-division (six); Special Armed Police (SAP – three); Rapid Response Force (RRF – two); Kerala Police Academy (one); and Armed Reserve Camp (one). A clerk attached to the Directorate of Crime Branch also tested positive.

Notably, the two RRF had been posted on guard duty at the Cantonment House, the official residence of the Leader of Opposition. Twelve police officers who came in close proximity with them have gone into quarantine. Also, one of the COVID-19-infected SAP officers had taken part in the recent Independence Day parade at the Central Stadium. Around 30 personnel who participated in the parade have gone into quarantine.

14 personnel at Ayiroor

In the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police district, 14 officers attached to the Ayiroor police station, including the Circle Inspector, tested positive. They had been in quarantine ever since an accused in a theft case registered at the station was diagnosed with COVID-19 recently. Some of them had been involved in containment efforts in the coastal hamlet of Edava that formed part of the critical containment zone.

Coastal areas

COVID-19 cases continued to emerge in the coastal areas, even as the district administration eased restrictions in the region. Forty-two people tested positive when 88 were subjected to antigen tests in Beemapally and Valiathura. The Elakamon grama panchayat office in Varkala was closed after an employee was diagnosed with the disease.

Cases were also reported at Balaramapuram (seven), Kallikad (six) and Chirayinkeezhu (three) in the district.

Protest

Meanwhile, the fisherfolk of Anchuthengu conducted a demonstration against the restrictions imposed in selling fish outside the containment zone. They demanded permission to sell fish in other places, including Attingal, Kadakkavoor and Chirayinkeezhu.