No lapses in water release: Collector

23 May 2020 23:00 IST

Aruvikkara dam shutters had to be raised on account of unexpected heavy rain

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan on Saturday ruled out any lapses in the decision to raise five shutters of the Aruvikkara dam in the early hours of Friday.

The shutters had to be raised on account of the unexpected heavy downpour in the region that generated inflow beyond the capacity of the small dam, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said in a Facebook post.

His response came in the wake of allegations that the public was not alerted before the shutters were raised.

The opening of shutters began by 3.30 a.m. after alerting the police and Revenue Department. Precautionary steps were taken before the operation, he said.

Yellow alert

“A yellow alert had been issued for the district from 1 p.m. on Thursday to 3 p.m. on Friday, which indicates a rainfall volume of 6 cm to 11 cm. However, we received 22.3 cm of rain,” Mr. Gopalakrishnan said.

Moreover, the dam at Aruvikkara was not a storage dam, but one used to regulate water flow.

The water levels in the Killi and Neyyar rose on Friday owing to the increased inflow into these water courses from the catchment areas, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said.

On Friday morning, the Kerala Water Authority had warned people residing on the banks of the Karamana river to be on guard as the water release from Aruvikkara could trigger a rise in the water level.