Thiruvananthapuram

No lapses in water release: Collector

Aruvikkara dam shutters had to be raised on account of unexpected heavy rain

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan on Saturday ruled out any lapses in the decision to raise five shutters of the Aruvikkara dam in the early hours of Friday.

The shutters had to be raised on account of the unexpected heavy downpour in the region that generated inflow beyond the capacity of the small dam, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said in a Facebook post.

His response came in the wake of allegations that the public was not alerted before the shutters were raised.

The opening of shutters began by 3.30 a.m. after alerting the police and Revenue Department. Precautionary steps were taken before the operation, he said.

Yellow alert

“A yellow alert had been issued for the district from 1 p.m. on Thursday to 3 p.m. on Friday, which indicates a rainfall volume of 6 cm to 11 cm. However, we received 22.3 cm of rain,” Mr. Gopalakrishnan said.

Moreover, the dam at Aruvikkara was not a storage dam, but one used to regulate water flow.

The water levels in the Killi and Neyyar rose on Friday owing to the increased inflow into these water courses from the catchment areas, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said.

On Friday morning, the Kerala Water Authority had warned people residing on the banks of the Karamana river to be on guard as the water release from Aruvikkara could trigger a rise in the water level.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 11:01:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/no-lapses-in-water-release-collector/article31660535.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY