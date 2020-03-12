No investigation into CAG findings: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram

12 March 2020 09:14 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday told the Assembly that there would be no investigation into the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) regarding the use of police modernisation funds to procure the latest vehicles and equipment for the law enforcement.

Rounding up the discussion and voting on demands for grants for police in the State Budget for the financial year 2020-21, he said the Public Accounts Committee of the House was vetting the report. The CAG had found that the police had diverted the funds to acquire luxury vehicles and build villas for senior officers.

Earlier former Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan had demanded a police investigation based on the CAG’s findings against State Police Chief Loknath Behera.

Reduction in crime

He said the police have reported a reduction in serious crime such as rape and murder.

He said the number of such cases has fallen from 2,57074 in 2015 to 1,76821 in 2019.

The police have also achieved a 78% conviction rate in grievous offences. Women representation in the force now touched an all-time high of 15% and is bound to increase further.