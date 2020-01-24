No compromise on public health: Vijayan

The government will take care to ensure that public health is not compromised at any cost, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating Aarogya Jagratha 2020, an year-long infectious diseases prevention and control drive being organised by Health department as part of the Aardram campaign, here on Thursday.

Garbage disposal and infectious diseases prevention were closely linked and the local self-governing bodies should take care that flaws in garbage management did not result in the outbreak of diseases, he said.

The Aarogya Jagratha campaign launched in 2018 had given good results and proper pre-monsoon epidemic control could prevent the outbreak of infectious diseases.

Coordinated efforts

Intersectoral coordination was important for the success of the campaign, he said. Right from grassroots-level, every health worker and local body representative should fulfil their duty to ensure that preventive health measures and vector control activities were carried out without fail, Mr. Vijayan said.