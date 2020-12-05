No clear favourite at Neyyattinkara

LDF seeks a bigger mandate, UDF confident of victory, BJP looks to improve tally

In contrast to the grey skies above, Neyyattinkara town is awash with colourful posters and hoardings of candidates contesting the elections from its 44 wards. Ear-popping mike announcements add a dash of excitement to the somewhat tepid campaigning in the midst of COVID-induced restrictions.

Nevertheless, these elections, fiercely contested, will determine if either of the two main fronts come to power or whether the Bharatiya Janata Party’s fortunes will continue to rise.

Taking a break from campaigning in the CPI(M) office, former party area secretary P.K. Rajmohan, who is leading the Left Democratic Front (LDF) machinery, says they are asking the public for a mandate of more than 25 seats so as to provide stable governance.

‘Blocking development’

The 2015 council led by the LDF, he says, was hobbled by the Congress and BJP blocking development projects. Hence, many of the LDF’s ‘dream’ projects, such as an electric crematorium, could not be realised. With a majority, the LDF will be able to take up unfinished business.

Besides the State government’s good performance, other political issues will not have an impact on local body polls, feels Mr. Rajmohan who is contesting from Moonnukallinmoodu ward and is being projected as a chairperson candidate. “Anti-incumbency is not very evident in Neyyattinkara. Even the community angle will not have much impact this time,” says Mr. Rajmohan.

District Congress Committee general secretary and former councillor Jose Franklin, contesting from the Muttakkadu ward, is set to start the seventh round of campaigning. A front runner for the chairperson’s post, he is confident the United Democratic Front will wrest the municipality from the LDF with 25 to 30 seats.

‘Promises not kept’

“The past five years have been marked by betrayal of promises, particularly on the electric crematorium. Decentralised waste management, bus service for the town, Perumpazhathoor Junction development, steps for Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road development to reach Neyyattinkara, market development – none of these have been realised.”

Mr. Franklin points out that the land acquired by the LDF for the electric crematorium is in a colony. “We will set up crematorium in an unpopulated site. Mini-waste-management plants will also be set up,” he says.

Shibu Raj Krishna, BJP candidate at the Rameswaram ward, says his good work in neighbouring Amaravila last time, particularly the anti-corruption plank and implementation of Centrally sponsored schemes, will catapult him to victory. He also claims that Nadar voters will back him owing to his development agenda. Though former chairperson W.R. Heeba and current MLA K. Ansalan, both of the LDF, had won from here in the past, the ward’s development has not been given priority. “Look at the condition of the roads in the ward or that of the road that joins Amaravila. Even the anganwadi here does not have its own building. Various projects are not reaching the people. In the municipality, 50% of the annual Plan allocation has not been utilised.”

All three coalitions admit intense triangular contests in wards such as Koottappana, Vadakodu, and Rameswaram. In Alummoodu, the contest is made fiercer by the presence of a rebel BJP candidate V. Harikumar.

Both the UDF and the LDF are unanimous that the BJP will not retain even half the seats it won last time. The ‘Modi factor’ is dismissed without a second thought. However, the BJP hopes to win at least 12 seats this time. “Even if we do not win, we will decide who comes to power,” says Mr. Krishna.