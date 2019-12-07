No action should be taken against teachers: Panel

No departmental or criminal action need be initiated against teachers in the case of the death of a 10-year-old student in Wayanad from snakebite, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has said.

Though the teachers of Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School, Sulthan Bathery, had erred in waiting for the parents of Shehala Sherin to arrive on being informed about the incident, action should not be taken against the teachers taking into account the future prospects of the students, commission chairperson P. Suresh said at a press conference here on Saturday.

Report

Mr. Suresh said the commission visited Wayanad twice and collected evidence and recorded the statements of 41 people. Its recommendations had been included in the report submitted to the government on the incident.

The chairperson said teachers had told the commission that a section of students bore a grudge against them after parents were informed when students under the age of 14 took part in a protest. This could have been reflected in the statements of students against teachers in connection with the snakebite.

The commission found fault with the doctor on duty at the Sulthan Bathery taluk hospital who failed to administer antisnake venom despite positive test results and pleas by Shehala’s father. The doctor was guilty of negligence of duty, the commission said, calling for a detailed investigation followed by legal and departmental action.

Strict action should be taken against officials who issued the fitness without inspecting classrooms, Mr. Suresh said.