NISH to host webinar on Feb. 15

The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) is organising an online seminar on the importance of personality development of children with disability on February 15.
The webinar, being organised in collaboration with the Directorate of Social Justice, will be led by Siji R. Kurup, Consultant Psychologist, NLP practitioner and life skill trainer.
Those interested in participating are directed to contact the nearest District Child Protection Units (DCPU) officer or register at http://nidas.nish.ac.in
/be-a-participant/.
Participants can also register via telephone, 0471 2944675.
For more details, visit http://nidas.nish.ac.in/.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.