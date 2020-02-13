Thiruvananthapuram

NISH to host webinar on Feb. 15

The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) is organising an online seminar on the importance of personality development of children with disability on February 15.

The webinar, being organised in collaboration with the Directorate of Social Justice, will be led by Siji R. Kurup, Consultant Psychologist, NLP practitioner and life skill trainer.

Those interested in participating are directed to contact the nearest District Child Protection Units (DCPU) officer or register at http://nidas.nish.ac.in

/be-a-participant/.

Participants can also register via telephone, 0471 2944675.

For more details, visit http://nidas.nish.ac.in/.

