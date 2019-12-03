NISH expo begins

A three-day awareness programme and exhibition, organised by the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, commenced here on Monday.

Mayor K. Sreekumar inaugurated the programme, ‘Swastik’ based on the theme ‘From Limitations to Endless Possibilities.’

Speaking on the occasion, he said Kerala has made good progress in creating opportunities for the differently-abled persons. “Kerala holds the first place in the speech development activity. We can reach the public effectively through these kinds of awareness programmes,” the Mayor said.

The Audiology Department of NISH arranged three stalls for hearing test. The stalls also display an array of hearing aids and related devices. According to Prof. Soumya, Associate Professor, Audiology Department, NISH, increased use of headset, earphones and noise of traffic commotion seriously affects the hearing power.

Lleran Lab, which is meant for finding learning about disability, and Sign Language corner are the other important stalls at the expo. Information regarding the courses being conducted for the public in sign language is also available at the stall.