Nine arrested for assaulting police officers

The City police arrested nine persons on Friday for the alleged attack on four police officers, including a station house officer (SHO), in Thiruvallam two days ago.

Those who were apprehended by an investigation team led by Assistant Commissioner (Fort) J.K. Dinil have been identified as Anoop, 23, of Chudukad in Pachalloor; Vishnu alias Cup Vishnu, 24, of Pachalloor; Afzal, 23, of Puthenpally; Sajilal alias Shambu, 29, of Pachalloor; Rajesh Kumar alias Ravuthar, 28, of Pachalloor; Sivaprasad, 23, of Vizhinjam; Vinod alias Pavada Vinod, 31, of Pachalloor; Thanseer, 18, of Pachalloor; and Vineesh, 19, of Chudukad.

They have been arrested in connection with the violence that unfolded during a procession that was undertaken as part of the Kuthiyottam ritual at a temple at Mudippura in Pachalloor by around 11 p.m. on February 21.

As many as 17 persons have been arraigned as accused in the case.

Thiruvallam SHO R. Sivakumar, Shyam Kumar, Vysakh and Shibi, all civil police officers attached to the Special Armed Police (SAP) camp were allegedly manhandled by the mob and had to be treated for significant injuries at a private hospital in the city.

According to Mr. Dinil, the team led by the SHO had been deployed following complaints that were received against the gang. They were accused to have been engaged in anti-social activities and also threatened many who had gathered in the area.

They also hurled obscenities and created panic among the large number of devotees, including women and children. He added that efforts that were made by the police team to rein in the alleged miscreants, coupled with a previous enmity that they harboured against the police officials in connection with a different case, infuriated the gang that resorted to the brutal attack.

Many of those who were caught have been involved in criminal cases in the past, the officer said.Among those who were arrested, Anoop was apprehended from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport during an apparent attempt to leave the country and evade police action, Mr. Dinil said.