NIIST scientist selected as fellow of Indian Academy of Sciences

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 January 2022 21:44 IST

Suresh C.H., Senior Principal Scientist, Chemical Sciences and Technology Division, CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, has been elected fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru.

He has been selected for his contributions to chemistry, particularly in the area of theoretical and computational quantum chemistry, the NIIST said. Dr. Suresh did his PhD at Savitribai Phule University, Pune. He did his postdoctoral trainings at Nagoya University, Japan; Indiana University, U.S., and the Marburg University, Germany.

