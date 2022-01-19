Thiruvananthapuram

NIIST scientist selected as fellow of Indian Academy of Sciences

Suresh C.H., Senior Principal Scientist, Chemical Sciences and Technology Division, CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, has been elected fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru.

He has been selected for his contributions to chemistry, particularly in the area of theoretical and computational quantum chemistry, the NIIST said. Dr. Suresh did his PhD at Savitribai Phule University, Pune. He did his postdoctoral trainings at Nagoya University, Japan; Indiana University, U.S., and the Marburg University, Germany.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2022 9:44:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/niist-scientist-selected-as-fellow-of-indian-academy-of-sciences/article38293510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY