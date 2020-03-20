Next 12-18 months will be critical for IT sector: expert

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Monitor cash flow more closely, says G. Vijayaraghavan

With the COVID-19 pandemic triggering an economic crisis, the next 12-18 months will be critical for the IT sector in the country, technocrat and founder-CEO of Technopark G. Vijayaraghavan warns.

Companies will be forced to cut costs and monitor cash flow more closely, Mr. Vijayaraghavan said in a Facebook post on the emerging scenario. “Most major analysts have already said that we are in for a major recession probably worse than in 2001. Irrespective of the sector or the geography that a company serves, one thing is clear” the next 12 to 18 months are very critical,” he says. Companies will need to be more efficient and the revenue per employee will need to go up. But there will not be enough business coming their way during the next 12 to 18 months, he points out.

Planning is key

The industry itself will survive, but there is bound to be “pain” at least for the next 12 months. Careful planning will be the survival mantra for companies, according to him.

“Every company will need to plan to ensure that they stay afloat for at least next 12 months, ie, they need to ensure that they have or organise enough money to pay for their expenses for a 12-month period. Most midsized companies do not have deep pockets like some of the top ten. And so will need to see how they can balance their revenue and expenses. But everyone should remember that it is not the balance sheet that matters. It is the cash flow that will decide if you stay alive or not. Cash is king,” he says.

As companies try to become more efficient, low performers will need to move on and facilities, including travel, may have to be cut down to rationalise expenses, he said. “Salary cuts will surely happen but in most cases, it will only impact the higher salary brackets. Employees may be asked to go on long unpaid leave till matters stabilise,” Mr. Vijayaraghavan says.