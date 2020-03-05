New water treatment plant to be delayed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 March 2020 00:53 IST

75-mld plant will be ready by June, not March, Minister tells Assembly

Contrary to the Water Resources Department’s earlier position, the 75-mld water treatment plant coming up at the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) facility at Aruvikkara will not be ready by March. The plant will be ready for commissioning only by June, according to a written reply given by Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Minister had announced that the plant, one of the two major projects meant to meet the capital city’s long-term drinking water needs, would be ready by March 31 this year.

Sources said that the project may even be delayed up to July. While work has been progressing, delay in procuring approvals and clearing bills had affected it, forcing the government to push the commissioning date by several months.

Project details

The ₹60-crore project is getting ready under the under the Centrally assisted Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). While the KWA is the implementing agency, the cost is borne by the Centre and the Corporation.

The other big water supply initiative for the capital, the 120-mld Neyyar project, too is likely to be delayed on account of the dispute over the land identified for the project at Neyyar.