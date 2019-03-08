New Vicar General for Latin Archdiocese

Monsignor C. Joseph has been appointed Vicar General of the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese. He is scheduled to take charge on March 11. The appointment has been announced by Archbishop Soosa Pakiyam M. Dr. Joseph who took his doctorate from the Urban University, Rome, has earlier served as Deputy Secretary, All India Catholic Bishops Conference and Vicar of the St.Thomas Aquinas, Kochuthura, Palayam Cathedral, Vettukad, Kochuveli, Lourdepuram, Poovar, Nandancode, Thrikkannapuram, Christurajapuram and Malamugal dioceses.