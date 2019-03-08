Thiruvananthapuram

New Vicar General for Latin Archdiocese

Monsignor C. Joseph

Monsignor C. Joseph  

more-in

Monsignor C. Joseph has been appointed Vicar General of the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese. He is scheduled to take charge on March 11. The appointment has been announced by Archbishop Soosa Pakiyam M. Dr. Joseph who took his doctorate from the Urban University, Rome, has earlier served as Deputy Secretary, All India Catholic Bishops Conference and Vicar of the St.Thomas Aquinas, Kochuthura, Palayam Cathedral, Vettukad, Kochuveli, Lourdepuram, Poovar, Nandancode, Thrikkannapuram, Christurajapuram and Malamugal dioceses.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 8:11:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/new-vicar-general-for-latin-archdiocese/article26464147.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY