New VC for Kerala varsity

V.P. Mahadevan Pillai has been appointed Vice Chancellor, University of Kerala. He is currently Professor, Department of Opto Electronics and Dean, Faculty of Applied Sciences.

Governor P. Sathasivam who is also the Chancellor of the university appointed Dr. Pillai as the Vice Chancellor for a period of four years. Dr. Pillai has over 13 years of experience in teaching, research and guidance at the university.

He is also a member of the academic council.

Dr. Pillai is a life member of the Indian Physics Association, Indian Science Congress Association, Optical Society of India, and the Indian Society for Non-destructive Testing.

He is also a resource person for several University Grants Commission-sponsored refresher programmes, seminars, workshops and short-term courses. Dr. Pillai has guided 18 Ph.Ds and 53 M.Phil theses. He has published more than 180 papers in international journals and proceedings and has delivered about 80 invited talks.

Dr. Pillai is at present, a member of the Editorial Board of the Journal of Optics (Springer).

He has research collaboration with several institutes including the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore; Karlsruhe University of Applied Sciences, Germany; Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, UK; Raja Ramanna Center for Advanced Technology, Indore; Bhabha Atomic Research Center, Mumbai; and Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru.