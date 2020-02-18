New unit to manage growth corridor project

A project management unit (PMU) will be set up at the Capital Region Development Programme-II (CRDP) for the overall management, project development and coordination of the Outer Area Growth Corridor (OAGC) project in the capital district.

The 80-km four-lane Outer Ring Road (ORR), estimated at ₹4,868 crore, from the Vizhinjam bypass to Parippally, with a link from Vencode to Mangalapuram is the highlight of the OAGC, which has been cleared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. It will be executed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. Besides the overall management, the PMU will have to take care of the planning, budgeting, supervision, monitoring, and evaluation.

Unit’s mandate

The PMU will coordinate with bilateral and international agencies and will be responsible for the overall project management and coordination with engineering companies, special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and the State governments. The PMU will also advise the CRDP-II about the appropriate software, hardware, IT policy, and IT management.

The PMC will asked to identify and quantify risks like strategic, financial, regulatory, technology, social, environmental, risk impacts, and define a risk mitigation strategy.

Decongesting city

The ORR, expandable to six-lane, with a 10-metre-wide service road on either side and a right of way of 70 metres, has been conceived to exploit the benefits of the Vizhinjam international deepwater seaport and to decongest the core city area.

Around 500 hectares of land will have to be acquired for the ORR and the cost of land acquisition and dismantling of structures is around ₹2,829 crore at the prevailing rate. The State has to share 50% cost of land acquisition, excluding the government land which will be handed over for free to the National Highways Authority of India, the implementing agency.

Last date

The Special Officer, CRDP-II, has invited proposals from a reputed consultancy firm to set up the PMU. The last date for submission of the pre-qualification, technical, and financial proposal is March 30.