New swanky building for district panchayat

The district panchayat office in the city has now been turned into a swanky, modern building, with the completion of the renovation work that began three years ago.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the building at a function to be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, district panchayat president V.K. Madhu said that office has now got ISO certification.

“After the three-tier system of governance came into existence, the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat office began functioning from a rented building near the Government Medical College from 1995. I was fortunately a member of that council too. Later, the government handed over this land to us. Now, with the modernised office, we will be able to serve the public in a much more effective manner,” said Mr.Madhu.

The building now has a front office, which will be of much help to the public visiting the office for various purposes.

A Janasevana centre has also been opened. The council hall has also been renovated. One of the highlights is the EMS memorial air-conditioned conference hall, which can seat close to 500 people.

According to Mr.Madhu, the hall has been conceived in such a way that the public can also make use of it to organise various events.

The rent rates are yet to be fixed.

The work was taken up by the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society, which managed to complete it within schedule, at a cost of ₹5.29 crore.