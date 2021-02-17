New projects opened at Neyyattinkara GH

Facilities worth ₹5.9 crore

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja on Tuesday inaugurated completed works amounting to ₹5.9 crore under various projects at the Neyyattinkara General Hospital through a videoconferencing event.

Inaugurating the new facilities, she said there had been a sharp jump in the number of people depending on government hospitals with the improvement in infrastructure there.

The facilities that were inaugurated at the hospital include two new pay wards, trauma care, solar power plant, medicine storage centre, HT sub station, generator, toilet block, ICU, renovated operation theatre, and hospital canteen.

K. Ansalan, MLA, and others were present at the function.

Ayurvedic Hospital

The Minister also inaugurated new facilities at the District Ayurvedic Hospital at Varkala at a total cost of more than ₹3 crore.

The facilities included a general ward building, solar power plant, and a CCTV system.

A new pay ward building was opened at the Government Yoga and Naturopathic hospital at Varkala at a cost of ₹7 crore.

Ms. Shylaja later inaugurated a new dialysis unit at the Varkala Taluk Hospital.