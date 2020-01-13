New paediatric emergency wing at SAT

SAT hospital’s renovated paediatric casualty and emergency wing and OP clinic and a host of other new facilities will be inaugurated on Tuesday by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja.

The new paediatric emergency wing, renovated at ₹70 lakh, is now located at the old Gynaecology OP clinic so that it is close to the Paediatric OP itself. The casualty now has a modern waiting room with all amenities.

The other new facilities being opened up on Tuesday include the Medical Records Library, a special counter for Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati (KASP), Mithayi clinic or Type 1 diabetes clinic for children, and the new ultrasound scanning machine. The renovated and new facilities together cost around ₹1.25 crore. These are part of the ₹5-crore comprehensive development plan for SAT Hospital, for which administrative sanction had been given recently.

This apart, SAT Hospital would get a new building block as part of the ₹717-crore master plan for MCH development. Work on the first phase of the plan is currently on. New departments have been established for Paediatric Cardiology, Nephrology, Neonatology and Reproductive Medicine, with additional posts.