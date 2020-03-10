New order to help students with diabetes in exam hall

Students with Type 1 diabetes can now keep insulin pump, insulin pen, water, sugar tablet, chocolate, candy, fruits, and snacks with them in examination halls after getting these inspected by invigilators.

This follows an amendment by the government of its earlier order issued in February last year that students with Type 1 diabetes could take their insulin pump, insulin pen, water, sugar tablet, chocolate, candy, fruits, and snacks into examination halls but had to leave these with invigilators and receive these whenever required. The amendment comes in the wake of the finding by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights that taking off the insulin pump which could be attached to the body of a Type 1 diabetic student round the clock could adversely affect the student’s health.

In times of emergency, an invigilator might not be able to hand it to a student who required it immediately. In such cases, the student’s health could be adversely affected, the commission had found.

The government has asked the Director of General Education to ensure that Type 1 diabetic students benefited from the amended order.