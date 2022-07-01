New office-bearers for TCCI
S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, Managing Director, SI Property, has been elected as president of the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries (TCCI) at an annual general meeting held here on Friday. Abraham Thomas, MD, Panachamutil Exports, has been elected secretary.
