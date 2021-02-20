New hub to coordinate Corporation’s activities

₹94-cr. project scheduled to be completed by Dec.; 37 km city roads to be developed

The ₹94-crore Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will be completed by December, and the ₹427-crore Smart Roads project will be commissioned by December 2022, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said via videoconference on Friday.

Both projects are being taken up under the Smart Cities Mission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for the projects via videoconference. The ICCC, which will be established at the existing Janasevana Kendra at the Corporation office, will act as the nerve centre of the civic body and as the hub for decision-making for agencies including police, civil supplies, revenue, health and fire and rescue services during contingencies, Mayor Arya Rajendran said.

Smart Roads project

Thirty-seven kilometres of city roads will be developed under the Smart Roads project. With the advent of smart roads, utilities like power and OFC cables and water lines will be shifted to dedicated ducts, which will remove the need to dig roads for their maintenance works.

Water treatment plant

Mr. Modi also inaugurated the 75-mld water treatment plant at Aruvikkara. With this plant, the per capita, per day supply to 9.67 lakh people in the city will go up from 100 litres to 150 litres. Adequate water can be ensured to institutions such as the military camp, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Travancore Titanium Products Ltd., airport, and nearby panchayats.

The plant has been constructed by Kerala Water Authority under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). The new plant will also help avoid disruption in water supply to the city when the existing treatment plants in Aruvikkara are down for maintenance.