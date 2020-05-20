The Health Department has issued new guidelines for expectant mothers returning to the district from other countries and States.

Since pregnant woman were reaching the district from all places including hotspots, they would be briefed through pamphlets, said Dr R. Sreelatha, District Medical Officer (DMO), on Tuesday.

The department has instructed pregnant women not to step out without informing respective medical officers at PHCs/FHCs and skip normal check-ups and vaccinations while under monitoring. Apart from the nuchal translucency (NT) scan done between 12 and 13 weeks of pregnancy and the anomaly scan at 18-20 weeks of pregnancy, no other scan is required during this period.

The department has placed the pregnant women who recently returned to the district in strict home/room quarantine. Maintaining one metre distance from all, including primary caretaker, and wearing masks are also part of the directions.

“Regularly wash your hands with soap, drink a lot of water, and eat nutritious meals. Intake of folic acid, iron and calcium tablets is also important. If there are any symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat and diarrhoea, get in touch with the health workers. Those with any risk factors like high blood pressure and diabetes should consult the medical officer at the nearest PHC/CHC,” said the DMO.