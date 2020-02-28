New facility for Keltron

Keltron has introduced a surface mount technology (SMT) reflow station at its Karakulam unit in Thiruvananthapuram.

The ₹3.92-crore facility will enable Keltron to carry out soldering/fabrication work on circuit boards automatically.

According to Keltron officials, it will enable the State government undertaking to attract more orders in the space electronics sector and provide higher quality electronic packages to clients such as the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. The SMT reflow station comprises stencil printer, pick-and-place machines, reflow over and dry storage cabins. The machines have been sourced from Sweden, China and Malaysia. Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan inaugurated the facility.