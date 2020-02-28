Thiruvananthapuram

New facility for Keltron

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan inaugurates the SMT Reflow station at the Karakulam unit of Keltron on Thursday.

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan inaugurates the SMT Reflow station at the Karakulam unit of Keltron on Thursday.  

Keltron has introduced a surface mount technology (SMT) reflow station at its Karakulam unit in Thiruvananthapuram.

The ₹3.92-crore facility will enable Keltron to carry out soldering/fabrication work on circuit boards automatically.

According to Keltron officials, it will enable the State government undertaking to attract more orders in the space electronics sector and provide higher quality electronic packages to clients such as the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. The SMT reflow station comprises stencil printer, pick-and-place machines, reflow over and dry storage cabins. The machines have been sourced from Sweden, China and Malaysia. Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan inaugurated the facility.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2020 1:07:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/new-facility-for-keltron/article30936633.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY