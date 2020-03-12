New facility for animal studies

The development of medical devices at the Technical Research Centre of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here is set to get a boost with the commissioning of the in vivo evaluation facility for animal studies on Thursday.

The state-of-the-art facility attached to the Technical Research Centre (TRC) of the SCTIMST is equipped to house 40 adult pigs and 70 adult sheep in compliance with the requirements of regulatory agencies. There is also space for minor medical procedures and acute pre- and post-operative management of experimental animals.

All the animal enclosures have automatic stainless steel drinkers for animals and the sheep facility has been provided with durable and impact resistant polypropylene slatted floor.

The building is designed to ensure safe housing of animals, their management and movement, species segregation and paddocks for grazing and exercise of sheep.

The entire facility is pest and rodent proof and has an efficient system for managing animal waste and effluents.

Functional safety

Animal evaluation of medical devices is an integral part of medical device development to establish functional safety prior to its clinical use in patients.

The Biomedical Technology wing of SCTIMST located at the Satelmond Palace campus, Poojappura, has carried out animal studies on numerous high-risk medical devices such as the mechanical heart valve, oxygenerator, vascular graft, hydrocephalus shunt, bone substitutes and dental materials to prove their safety and performance before they reached patients. The institute has also undertaken preclinical animal evaluation for Indian medical device companies.

Biomedical devices

Funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, the Technical Research Centre under the SCTIMST has taken up 40 research projects for the indigenous development of biomedical devices and biomaterials. Several teams are working on the projects to develop technologies for transfer to industry partners.

An official pressnote issued here said the new facility would enable the SCTIMST to go for GLP certification by the Government of India, thereby enhancing the global acceptance of animal study data generated by the institute.

V.K. Saraswath, president, SCTIMST, will inaugurate the facility on Thursday.