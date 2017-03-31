New facilities at MCH

The Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, is acquiring several new facilities, including a new community pharmacy counter and a new ultrasound scan machine.
This apart, the MCH authorities have decided to make the MRI/CT scan facility functional round the clock.
The new facilities will be inaugurated by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja on Friday.
Convenient spot
The round-the-clock pharmacy counter is being set up within the Casualty wing. The new ultrasound scan machine has been placed near the Surgery Department too for easier access of patients who are brought into the Casualty and who may require emergency scans.
The MRI/CT facility is being made functional 24 hours a day in order to reduce the waiting list for performing these scans.
