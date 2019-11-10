New daily air service to Delhi

Vistara, country’s full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, operated its inaugural flight from New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The UK 897 flight from Delhi at 7 a.m., with a passenger load of 96%, was greeted at the airport here at 10.20 a.m.. The return flight at 11 a.m. had a passenger load over 70%. The airline offers convenient one-stop connections via Delhi on all days to Amritsar, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Varanasi.

The airline has deployed the Boeing 737-800NG aircraft that can ferry 12 in the business class and 156 in the economy class and soon will replace it with A320 that can carry eight in the business class, 24 in premium economy and 132 in the economy class, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Vinod Kannan said. The airline is offering seats in the economy class for ₹5,299 and ₹21,999 in the business class. Dynamic fares are applicable for the tickets and those who wish to skip the meal can get a discounted fare.

“Starting services to Thiruvananthapuram after Kochi demonstrates our commitment to the growing Kerala market,” the CSO said.

Asked about operations to Kannur and Kozhikode and on increasing the frequencies and connectivity to more cities, Mr. Kannan said it would be considered after the ongoing fleet acquisition.

Vistara will commence direct flight services to Colombo. “The flight services will begin on November 25 from Mumbai and it will be the 35th destination of the airline and the fourth overseas after Singapore, Dubai and Bangkok,” Mr. Kannan said.