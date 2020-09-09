New containment zones

The district administration has declared the following municipality and panachayat wards in the district as COVID-19 containment zones.

Chundavila in Neyyatinkara municipality; Kundratheri in Pallichal panchayat; Punnakulam in Kottukal panchayat; Mailam in Aruvikkara panchayat; Panayilkadavu, Puthennada and Nilackamukku in Vakkom panchayat; Krishnapuram in Azhoor panchayat; and Manithooki and Mulakkotukara in Vithura panchayat.

The following places have been excluded from the list of containment zones: Pulimamkode in Perunkadavila panchayat; Parakkunnu and Thazhevettiyara in Navayikkulam panchayat; and Cheruvallimukku (except Kodumon junction) in Attingal municipality.