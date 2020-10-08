Thiruvananthapuram

New containment zones in district

The Thiruvananthapuram district administration has declared the following areas as containment zones in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the capital : Keezhkolla and Ponvila in Chenkal grama panchayat; Poovar bund in Poovar panchayat; Thachoorkunnu and Gramam in Attingal municipality; and Pathirapalli and Mudavanmugal in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation., a pressnote issued by the District Collector said here today

Excluded

The following areas have been excluded from the list of containment zones: Ex-servicemen colony in Pangode grama panchayat; Office ward in Vilavoorkal panchayat; Anappad, Govindamangalam and Mavottukonam in Malayinkeezhu panchayat; Manjamala in Pothencode panchayat; and Thannimoodu in Cherunniyoor panchayat.

