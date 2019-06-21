New Collector takes charge

K. Gopalakrishnan assumed charge as the Thiruvananthapuram Collector on Thursday.

A 2013 batch IAS officer, Mr. Gopalakrishnan was previously the Deputy Secretary of the General Administration Department.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan, a native of Nammakkal in Tamil Nadu, had previously served as Malappuram Assistant Collector, Kozhikode Subcollector, Jalanidhi Chief Executive Officer and Land Revenue Records Director.

He had also been the Assistant Secretary in the Communications and Information Technology Ministry. He holds a BTech in Mechanical Engineering and a postgraduate degree in Financial Management.

He was received by Subcollector K. Imbasekhar, Additional District Magistrate P.T. Abraham and other officials at the Collectorate.

He has pledged to work for the development of the district and the welfare of all sections. His priority would be the successful implementation of the four missions on health, housing, education and environment being spearheaded by the government.