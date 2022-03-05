New chairperson for Thiruvananthapuram Corpn. tax appeal panel

Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillor Sindhu Vijayan was unanimously elected chairperson of the city Corporation's tax appeal standing committee on Saturday.

The election was necessitated by the resignation of S.M. Basheer of the Indian National League, a constituent party of the LDF. As per an arrangement made within the LDF last year when the new administration took over, four smaller constituent parties of the front were to share the tax appeal standing committee, with each party getting one year and three months.

Ms. Vijayan of the Janata Dal will occupy the post till next year, after which Palayam Rajan of the Congress (S) and R. Surakumari of the Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samiti (JSS) will hold the next two tenures. Only the seven LDF councillors in the standing committee participated in the elections held on Saturday, with the five councillors of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) staying away.