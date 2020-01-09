New casualty wing of MCH to be opened soon

The new casualty wing of Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, inclusive of the modern trauma and emergency care division, will soon be functional, a statement issued by the office of Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

The construction work on the new casualty unit is nearing completion and once the work on the new access road to the casualty is ready, much of the traffic issues inside the MCH campus would also be resolved.

Entrance

The entrance to the new casualty wing would be close to the main front gate of the MCH campus, so that ambulances rushing in from the main road have easy and direct access to the casualty.

The casualty wing in two floors will have all diagnostic facilities like X-ray and Ultrasound/CT/MRI scans in one floor. The reception area, triage area, various emergency divisions, medial/surgical ICUs, emergency operation theatres and 80-bed observation room will be set up on another floor.

There will be eight operation rooms for surgery, neuro surgery and orthopaedics department, a septic operating room and surgery/orthopaedic procedure rooms.

The second phase work on the new emergency wing was completed spending nearly ₹10 crore, apart from the ₹11.27 crore which had been allotted for the comprehensive trauma care project. The work on the ₹717 crore MCH master plan is currently on.