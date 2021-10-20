Thiruvananthapuram

Need for permanent solution to avoid disasters: Kerala Governor

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interacting with those at a flood relief camp at Government MN Lower Primary School at Vellayani in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

A permanent solution should be found to prevent repeated natural disasters, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

He was speaking after visiting a relief camp opened in Kalliyoor village in the district on Tuesday.

The Governor said the State was with those who had lost everything in the recent natural disaster.

Besides Kerala, heavy rain had been recorded in more than 20 States this season. These disasters were a reminder of the need to pay special care to nature conservation and caution in handling it.

Mr. Khan interacted with those living at the relief camp at MN Lower Primary School, Kalliyoor. A. Vincent, MLA, and District Collector Navjot Khosa accompanied the Governor.


Comments
