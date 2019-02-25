Need for multi-tier system to check political violence

The recurrence of political murders and the possibility of reprisals have yet again raised the need for having a multi-tier conflict resolution mechanism in the State to nip violence in the bud.

Following the murder of two Youth Congress activists in Kasaragod, the UDF and the BJP have turned up their heat on the CPI(M).

Despite CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan condemning violence and rejecting the party’s links with the incident, the Opposition has refused to relent.

The murder has yet again brought to the fore the need for having a mechanism comprising political leaders, elected representatives, and officials at the district and grassroots levels to prevent such incidents. But compliance with the decisions of such a mechanism is a vexatious issue.

Though informal, the primary aim of such a system is to settle local issues, both personal and political among workers and curb violence from flaring up across a district or the State. Having a channel of communication among district and local leaders of all hues is imperative in this case.

A meeting of such leaders at regular intervals, or as and when need arises, would help to resolve all disputes. Often the distinction is quite thin and an intervention at the right time could prevent such incidents.

LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan told The Hindu that the CPI(M) was not opposed to any such system and it had already been experimented in Kannur. “Since we are the victims of political violence and murder in the State, the CPI(M) is not averse to any mechanism that would stymie the spread of violence. Most of the murders, including the latest, are perhaps an over-reaction to local issues and could be quelled easily. We are open to such arrangements, but there should be a commitment to honour peace pacts,” he said.

Foolproof system

Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran placed the onus for the recurrence of violence squarely on the CPI(M) and said there should be a foolproof system to bring the conspirators and perpetrators to book.

“Quite often those who act behind the scenes and actively involve in such incidents go scot-free for want of a thorough probe. The genuineness of the accused presented in such cases also raises serious doubts. The entire system needs to be bolstered,” he said.

BJP State spokesperson M.S. Kumar accused the CPI(M) of failing to discharge its role in preventing violence.