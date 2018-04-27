Nedumangad revenue division from April 30

Bringing to fruition a long-standing demand of those residing in the hill areas of the district, the Nedumangad revenue division will come into being on April 30.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will dedicate the Nedumangad revenue divisional office at a function to be held at the Government Girls HSS at Nedumangad on the day.

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan will preside and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will deliver the keynote address.

R.S. Baiju will be the first revenue divisional officer (RDO) of Nedumangad.

The government had formally appointed him on March 15.

The District Collector had designated him as nodal officer for overseeing the technicalities leading to the formation of the new division.

Mr. Baiju will retire from service on May 31 after 32 years of service.

3 taluks

The second revenue division in the district after Thiruvananthapuram will cover the Nedumangad, Kattakada, and Neyyattinkara taluks and 59 villages.