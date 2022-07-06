Nedumangad block panchayat to set up ‘nutrition gardens’

Project to increase production of nutritious food products

The Nedumangad block panchayat has rolled out a model ‘nutrition garden’ project to ensure healthy and nutritious food to every person. The project is intended to increase the production of nutritious food products and enhance acceptability for organic farming methods.

In the first phase of the project, nutrition gardens will be set up in anganwadis, schools, Kudumbashree units, and public sector institutions. Saplings, manure, and other materials needed for the gardens will be distributed at subsidised rates. Manure for ₹1,250 and saplings for ₹450 have been sanctioned for each unit. Only ₹250 is charged from each unit. The project will be implemented in 350 units.

Grafted saplings of moringa, ivy gourd, ‘mullathi,’ and papaya are being provided as part of the project. The saplings are being produced at the Jaivagramam sapling production centres under the block panchayat.

In the next phase, the project will be extended to more places, said block panchayat president V. Ambili.