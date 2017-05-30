NCPA unit to promote art, tourism

The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Varkala, the second in the country after the NCPA at Nariman Point in Mumbai, will on completion promote culture, heritage, arts, and tourism.

Artistes will be able to present the State’s traditional art forms in the NCPA’s natural ambience. The activities proposed include theme nights, laser shows, and staging of art forms such as Theyyam, Padayani, Oppana, and Margamkali. Construction of a Koothambalam, amphitheatre, Kalarithara, organic garden, convention centre, sculpture museum, and an Ayurveda-yoga centre has been proposed.

Apart from a performing and study centre, the NCPA Varkala will also be a trade centre generating income from the various packages.

CM to lay stone

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will on Wednesday lay the foundation stone for the centre coming up on two acres at the government guest house under Kerala Tourism. The ₹10-crore project is part of a ₹4,000-crore infrastructure and tourism development plan for Varkala.

The project is executed by Vision Varkala Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (VVIDCL), a special purpose vehicle set up to tap funds from various departments and agencies for developing Varkala. ‘Teach, learn, and present’ is the NCPA motto.

The centre will be developed to international standards and will enter into a tie-up with the Association of Asia-Pacific Performing Arts Centre (AAPPAC), Singapore, for cultural and technology transfers across the globe. It will popularise extinct art forms across the globe by joining hands with other performing art centres.

Besides developing Varkala as an international tourist destination, the centre aims at setting up an art centre with deemed university status; and organising arts and cultural exchange programmes, V. Joy, MLA, said.

V. Ramachandran Potty, MD, VVIDCL, said the 5,000-sq ft centre would be completed in one-and-half years.