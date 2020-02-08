nCoV: 33 kept under observation

More people were placed under observation in the district in view of the novel coronavirus scare on Friday.

According to the district-level control room, 33 people were newly placed under observation for possible exposure to the infection, even as 10 people returned to normal lives after the mandatory 28-day observation.

As on Friday, 224 people in the district are under observation. Five of them are in the isolation wards opened at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and the General Hospital. The remaining 219 have been confined to their homes.

As many as 132 of the 3,225 passengers were screened for the infection at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport. Of this, four passengers were despatched to hospitals for further examination. Forty-seven passengers were screened at the domestic airport.

Of the 31 samples from the district submitted for tests, 23 have tested negative. The results of the remaining eight are awaited.

On another front, an awareness campaign has been launched across the district including the panchayats.