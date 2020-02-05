nCoV: 15 persons put under surveillance in district

As many as 15 persons who had returned from novel coronavirus (nCoV)-affected regions in China were put under surveillance in the district on Tuesday.

A statement from a 24-hour control room at the District Collectorate to coordinate preventive measures against the nCoV threat said a total of 190 people had reached the district from regions affected by the virus. Of them, 185 were under home quarantine. As many as five people were in isolation in hospitals with mild flu-like symptoms.

The statement said till now, no cases of nCoV had been confirmed in the district. Necessary arrangements had been made for preventing the spread of the virus.

The statement stressed the importance of personal hygiene and clean surroundings. The mouth should be covered with a handkerchief while coughing and sneezing, and hands should be washed with soap and water.

Those with a recent travel history to nCoV-affected regions but displaying no symptoms should remain at home and avoid contact with others for 28 days.