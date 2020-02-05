Thiruvananthapuram

nCoV: 15 persons put under surveillance in district

more-in

Primacy for personal hygiene, clean surroundings

As many as 15 persons who had returned from novel coronavirus (nCoV)-affected regions in China were put under surveillance in the district on Tuesday.

A statement from a 24-hour control room at the District Collectorate to coordinate preventive measures against the nCoV threat said a total of 190 people had reached the district from regions affected by the virus. Of them, 185 were under home quarantine. As many as five people were in isolation in hospitals with mild flu-like symptoms.

The statement said till now, no cases of nCoV had been confirmed in the district. Necessary arrangements had been made for preventing the spread of the virus.

The statement stressed the importance of personal hygiene and clean surroundings. The mouth should be covered with a handkerchief while coughing and sneezing, and hands should be washed with soap and water.

Those with a recent travel history to nCoV-affected regions but displaying no symptoms should remain at home and avoid contact with others for 28 days.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 1:13:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/ncov-15-persons-put-under-surveillance-in-district/article30737925.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY