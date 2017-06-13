NCC official takes charge

Major General V. Anoop Kumar has taken charge as Additional Director General at the NCC Directorate (Kerala and Lakshadweep) here. He is an alumnus of Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, and the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned in 1981 into the Maratha Light Infantry regiment of the Indian Army.
He has rich experience in counter terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern States. He commanded a Brigade in Himachal Pradesh and the Division responsible for operations on the Rajasthan borders. He was in the Eastern Command Headquarters in Kolkata before taking over as Additional Director General, NCC (Kerala & Lakshadweep).
