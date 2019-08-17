NCC cadets hand over relief materials

The relief materials collected by the NCC cadets of Trivandrum Group Headquarters from different schools and colleges of the district were handed over to the district administration at a function here on Friday.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and Assistant Collector Anu Kumari received the relief materials from the cadets and commanding officers, Col. Johny Joseph and Col. Ajayraj at the collection centre set up at the SMV Higher Secondary School.

Seventeen tonnes of materials collected by the NCC cadets from the battalions of 2 Kerala, 3 Kerala, Naval and Air squadron were earlier handed over to the Corporation, district administration and panchayat. The materials collected by 1 Kerala Girls and 4 Kerala battalion at Neyyattinkara were handed over on Friday.