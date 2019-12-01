Navy to help with Revive Vellayani

The Indian Navy will associate with the second phase of the Revive Vellayani project that will get under way on Wednesday.

At a press meet here recently in connection with the launch of phase two of the project in Kalliyoor panchayat, Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran who is also the project chairperson, said this phase would involve removal of weeds from the mid-section of the lake and increasing its depth. The navy is supporting the campaign in connection with the Navy Day celebrations.

Revive Vellayani has been launched to conserve the second largest freshwater lake in the State. The Swasthi Foundation is spearheading the project in association with the State government and many other organisations.

Geospatial survey

A geospatial survey is being undertaken by Swasthi to demarcate the lake and the lake basin that has an extent of 1,120 hectares using latest satellite imagery. The survey will have some 20 parameters such as land use map, drainage network, rainfall distribution, and slope map that will act as first-hand information before a bioversity study is conducted.

The Minister said it was important to conserve the lake, as it offered a lasting solution to the scarcity of pure water. The lake that covered an area of 750 hectares in 1926 had now reduced to only around 420 hectares. Solid waste, uncontrolled growth of weeds, and encroachments were posing a threat to its existence. The middle section of the lake was equally infested by water hyacinth and lotus plants. The second phase activities, to be led by the navy, would get under way at Vellayani on Wednesday. A public convention would be held at Kulangara, Kakkamoola.

Captain Sulaiman Sanooj of the Indian Navy said officers from the navy, Naval cadets, students, and the public would take part in a cleaning drive in and around the lake. A kayaking display would also be held.

The Navy, he said, would conduct a hydrographic survey of the lake to assess its dredging requirement.

Prior to the event, students and teachers of Christ Nagar school, Thiruvallam, would on Monday conduct a cleaning drive at the Vavamoola bund and plant vetiver and other plants there.

The first phase activities, which began in May, included removal of weeds, increasing the depth of the lake, preventing waste drumping, removal of encroachments, and preventing chemical and effluent contamination. Weeds from the southern end of the lake were removed using aquatic weed harvester, and an area of 40 acres largely filled with kariba weeds was cleared. As many as 6,451 truckloads of the weed were carted away, Mr. Surendran said.