National award a recognition: Shylaja

Winning the national award for the best State in promoting empowerment of persons with disabilities in the run-up to the observance of International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday is a matter of pride for the State, Minister for Social Justice K.K. Shylaja has said.
The Minister said the award was in recognition of model activities for protection of rights of the differently abled, their empowerment, and mainstreaming. It was an acknowledgement of the schemes implemented for the welfare of the differently abled since the present government came to power.
Individual awards for four persons who overcame their challenges to undertake laudable work was reason for more celebration, she said.
She reiterated that the government aimed at making the State a differently abled-friendly State.
