Nanthancode killings leave city shocked

While news of four people found dead in the same locality shocked them, not many families in the Nanthancode Bains Compound knew them closely.

The four members of a family, who lived in House No. 117 near the Cliff House were found dead in the early hours of Sunday, have been identified as Rajthankam, a retired professor, C. Jean Padma, a retired doctor, their daughter Carolyn, and relative Lalitha.

The family were known to largely lead reclusive lives, so much so that many of their neighbours learnt about them through media reports that emerged soon after the deaths came to light.

Ancestral property

The family is known to have been residing in the two-storeyed building, which is Jean’s ancestral property, for many years.

They used to remain in close contact with her brother Jose, a bachelor, who stayed in an adjacent building. However, they have largely maintained a low profile with minimal interaction with the others in the neighbourhood.

Rajthankam’s regular activities included visiting his farm that he maintained at Pathukani, near his native place in Marthandam. While the couple’s children had completed their schooling while staying here, very few knew about their academic pursuits.

Anil Kumar, a civil contractor who stays right behind Rajthankam’s house and was the first one to spot the fire break-out, says there has always been an air of mystery about the couple’s son Cadell.

“Many of us were used to seeing him only when he was rarely asked to run errands by his parents. He has preferred to stay aloof from others in his peer group in the locality,” he says.

According to a senior police official, Cadell is learnt to have been addicted to computers. Having completed a course in animation, he planned to launch an artificial intelligence start-up.

Disconnected life

“From what we have been able to gather, Cadell’s addiction led him to live a life that was disconnected from reality,” the official says.

He added there were several factors that strengthened the possibility of the murders being premeditated.

“While he might have attempted to dispose the bodies by mutilating and burning them, the fire that spread quite rapidly within the house could have marred such plans. There were also no evidences that pointed towards the chances of a break-in,” he says.